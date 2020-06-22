University of Charleston announces reopening plans

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The University of Charleston (UC) announced plans to reopen in the fall. The announcement was made on Monday, June 22, 2020. Students and staff will return to the campuses in groups.

Since the pandemic, employees and students were working remotely. The ‘Return to Campus Plan’ will allow students and staff to appear on campus in August.

In class instruction will continue through the week of Nov. 21. After Thanksgiving, students who attend the Charleston campus will continue their courses online until Dec. 4. Students who attend the Beckley campus will continue in-class instruction and have online classes as needed.

Winter break will begin on Dec. 12, and the Spring 2021 semester will begin Jan. 11. The plan is the result of a process involving 38 UC staff, faculty and administrators, divided into five task forces. The group scenario inputs are from the City of Charleston, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) and the West Virginia National Guard.

The plan will follow the HEPC framework for colleges that are reopening. UC will continue to work with local and state officials throughout the semester. Modifications to the plan will be made if appropriate.

Here are a list of highlights of the plan:

Before returning to campus, employees, faculty and students will complete an information form and participate in healthy and safety practice training. Those who are arriving on campus from other countries may be required to quarantine for a period of 14 days. Students who are quarantined will be able to access their classes online and will have meals delivered to them.

Face masks will be required in classrooms and all public spaces on campus

Campus spaces, including classrooms, offices, and common areas will be configured to ensure six (6) feet of distance between occupants

Visitation to campus will not be permitted without prior approval

Employees and students are required to perform a daily health assessment. Designated checkpoints will be used to take the temperatures of those on campus when entering buildings

All common areas will be cleaned daily, and hand hygiene supplies will be available in all campus buildings and common areas.

Virtual Town Halls will be conducted for students, faculty and staff over the next few weeks. They will go over the plan and work through concerns and questions. If you have any questions you can visit their website.