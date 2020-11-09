University of Notre Dame students require mandatory COVID-19 testing after eventful weekend

Fans storm the field after Notre Dame defeated the Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – University of Notre Dame students are now subject to mandatory coronavirus testing with stricter penalties if they leave town before getting their test results after thousands of fans stormed the football field and threw parties to celebrate a double-overtime upset over Clemson.

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins said in an email Sunday that students must undergo coronavirus testing before they leave South Bend, Indiana, for the winter break.

Jenkins says if a student is exposed or tests positive, they must quarantine on campus for two weeks. Students who don’t complete the test can’t register for classes.

