(NEXSTAR) – There are at least three victims in the active shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, law enforcement confirmed Wednesday.

In a brief press conference at 1:30 p.m., less than two hours after the first shots rang out, law enforcement said the suspected shooter was dead and there was no further threat to the community, but didn’t give many additional details.

Here’s what we know so far.

When and where did the shooting happen?

The shooting started at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on UNLV’s campus, said Adam Garcia, the vice president and director of the school’s police services.

The university said on X, formerly Twitter, the shooter was at the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella Building, home of UNLV’s Lee Business School. The school also said police were responding to an additional report of shots fired at the nearby student union.

“This is not a test,” the university wrote. “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Officers from every local police agency responded to the active shooting call. They were still working to clear the university campus, building by building, as of 1:30 p.m.

All public Nevada colleges and universities would be closed for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution, though Garcia stressed there was no further threat suspected.

How many victims are there in the UNLV shooting?

While law enforcement declined to give details in a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Kevin McMahill later confirmed there were at least three victims.

“That number could change,” McMahill said in a tweet shared by Las Vegas Metro Police. “We will update you when we know more.”

He did not explain the extent of the victims’ injuries. An update was expected in a briefing planned for 5 p.m.

What do we know about the suspected active shooter?

When police arrived on scene, they “engaged the suspect,” Garcia said. The suspect is dead, he confirmed.

Las Vegas police said the suspect “has been located and is deceased” about 40 minutes after the initial alert was posted.

Law enforcement gave no word on a potential motive.

UNLV has more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its 332-acre campus is less than 2 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting occurred in a city still scarred by one of the worst mass killings in U.S. history, the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay casino in Las Vegas, in which 60 were killed and hundreds more wounded. The UNLV campus is just over three miles from that location.

The Associated Press contributed to this breaking news story. Check back for updates.