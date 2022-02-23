GHENT, WV (WVNS) — For the first time since making the transition to high definition, 59News has a brand new studio!

A plan years in the making kicked off at the beginning of 2022. The old set’s time on-air closed out as the final seconds of 2021 rang out.

From then, the 59News crew got to work tearing down the set to make way for something new. What followed was nearly two months of construction, planning, and experimenting to get ready to bring you what you see today.

“And then it actually happened! It was astounding, it’s amazing. It is a huge investment in our local news product, local weather product,” said Stormtracker59 Meteorologist Liam Healy.

New 59News Studio | Courtesy: Phillip Copney

The newsroom is buzzing with new ideas and techniques as we continue to strive to bring you the most accurate, up-to-date news and weather in the area.

“I think the options that we have, we have so many new monitors. I mean it all just looks so modern and then for us in the morning CBS This Morning comes on and it all kind of looks the same now,” said Morning Anchor Logan Ross.

We are ready to bring you two new desks, dozens of monitors, both standing and on the walls, and more LED lights than we know what to do with. Not to mention a new weather desk, set, and accent wall.

But the biggest gamechanger is all of the new ways the Stormtracker team will be able to prepare the area.

“It doesn’t matter if you are reporting or forecasting you are just basically telling a story, sometimes that story is really easy like about a sunny day, and then sometimes it’s about severe weather that is going to impact people or impact people’s property and that information getting out up to the minute as fast as you can sometimes can save a life. And so having our fingertips become the mouse for our map and being able to have access to that data is gonna get that information out faster,” said Stormtracker59 Weekend Meteorologist Bradley Wells.

First show in the new 59News Studio | Courtesy: Phillip Copney

This applies to local news coverage as well, as all of the different options and shots available will allow us to incorporate our reporters in different fashions than we did before. This will ensure we cover and portray the news you need to know.

As we transition from the temporary set to our permanent one, we can now bring our anchors and meteorologists back together on the desk.

Something our morning shows is so excited to return to.

“Working with your best friend is definitely something and I can tell you right now, the morning show you guys are going to see with all of us back is going to be so much fun I am sure our energy is going to wake people up before they want to be awake,” said Ross.