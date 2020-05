CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 5 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the death of another West Virginian due to COVID-19 on Friday afternoon. This brings the total fatalities to 47. The latest death is 97-year old male from Putnam County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce another life lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.