Up Next: WV COVID-19 Briefing – Dec. 16, 2020

Governor Jim Justice opened his daily press briefing by reading off 60 more West Virginians that lost their battle with coronavirus since his last briefing. The total number of deaths across WV has reached 1,039. “Please keep all these people in your prayers and thoughts,” Justice said.

The cumulative percent positive has risen to 4.18 percent. The daily percent positive continues to rise significantly, sitting at 10.27 percent. There were 945 more West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus. “Go get tested the second you feel any type of symptom,” Justice pleaded.

Gov. Justice reported the vaccine began being distributed around the Mountain State on Monday. “My arm did’t hurt one bit,” Justice said when reacting to receiving his first dose of the vaccine.

Justice revealed that over 2,000 residents and staff in long-term care facilites have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes days ahead of the long-term care plan laid out by the federal government.

Justice continued to go over each phase of vaccine distribution.

Justice urged all West Virginians to continue wearing masks and social distance as these are our best defense until receiving the vaccine.

There are 254 active cases among inmates in WV correctional facilities. Of these cases, 195 come from the Northern Regional Jail and Correctional Facility. There are 46 active cases among corrections staff.

Before closing his time, Governor Justice announced the stocking of 30,000 additional trout by the WVDNR. “Those fish will do great in our waters, please go enjoy,” Justice said. This special stocking includes over 15,000 pounds of trout at 15 streams across the state.