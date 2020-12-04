LIVE NOW: Phase 1 vaccine distribution plan announced

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

As the Governor began his Friday briefing he asked West Virginians to remember those who passed away from the virus. He asked this especially as the Christmas holiday approaches. He then honored those who died since his previous briefing by listing their ages and where they lived.

The Governor then read a letter from a West Virginian which came in on Monday, Nov. 30. This person thanked the Governor for reading off the list of those who died. They had known two of those on the list who had died within hours of each other.

There are a record high of hospitalized patients at 632. There are also 169 people in the Intensive Care Units (ICU). The Reproductive Factor (Rt) in WV is 1.08. The Governor stated that is 25th best in the Country.

He pleaded with those who are the most vulnerable to seek assistance so they do not have to go out in public. This would be getting groceries or prescriptions.

The Governor took a moment to pray for those who passed away and for Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson who was killed in the line of duty earlier in the week. Flags will be lowered to honor officer Johnson on the day of her funeral.

In regards to the COVID-19 vaccine, the Governor read a release. This states the vaccine will not give a person COVID-19. It was clinically tested with tens of thousands of people.

There will be limited supply when it first becomes available. It will be released in phases. It will be available to the public in Phase 2. The first amounts of the vaccines will go to those who run the critical health units. It will then go to the first responders followed by those in nursing homes. The priority at assisted living facilities will be staff then the elderly.

The first batch in West Virginia will be about 20,000 doses. It will then increase to a weekly amount of 21,000 doses. The Governor stated this will increase as the Moderna vaccine. The target receipt date is Dec. 15, depending on FDA approval.

The Governor reiterated that the vaccine is safe. He said he will take it in front of everyone if it will help encourage other. He also reinforced a person cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine. He also stated you are not going to be tracked by the federal government if you take the vaccine.