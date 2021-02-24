Gov. Justice applauds vaccine administration across the Mountain State

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Justice opened his daily COVID-19 briefing by going over the 22 West Virginians lost to COVID-19 since his last briefing on Monday. The total number of deaths in WV has reached 2,285. “Every single one of them are so important, and we miss them, ” Governor Justice said. “Don’t let them be forgotten.”

The Governor continued to read the statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The daily percent positive sits at 3.02, while the cumulative percent positive is up to 5.49 percent. There are currently 130,382 total cases reported from the DHHR. Of these cases, there are 8,067 total active cases. Recoveries across WV continue to rise, increasing to 120,030.

Governor Justice applauded the decision of the WV Department of Education to send all students back to in-person instruction full-time. Governor Justice cemented the mandatory mask wearing mandates while other restrictions are being lifted.

In a vaccination update, Governor Justice continued to encourage the continued success of vaccine administration across the Mountain State. Of the 430,200 total doses received by WV, more than 100 percent of them have been administered.

Gov. Justice urged all West Virginians to take advantage of testing sites being made available. He pleaded with residents to take every precaution necessary even with vaccine administration ramping up. “This is not a time to drop your guard,” Justice said. Gov. Justice urged those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood if possible.