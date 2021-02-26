Gov. Justice says WV to receive 15K doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine once approved

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his Friday COVID-19 press briefing by reading off the six West Virginians that have been lost since his previous briefing. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in WV is now up to 2,291.

“Know that we cannot let these people become a number, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to read from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. There are 131,234 total cases confirmed across West Virginia. Recoveries are still rising daily, with the statewide recovery total reaching 121,143. Active cases dropped for the forty-first straight day, lowering to 7,800 across the Mountain State. This is 220 less cases than yesterday. The cumulative percent positive is currently at 5.49 percent, while the daily percent positive is at 3.99.

Gov. Justice urged all West Virginians even feeling the slightest symptoms to continue getting tested when available. Gov. Justice says that if found early, antibodies and other resources can be used to help fight COVID-19. Governor Justice reiterated the mandatory mask wearing mandate remaining in place until further notice.

In a vaccination update, Gov. Justice says West Virginia has received 520,535 total vaccine doses as of this morning. Of these doses, 90.1 percent of them have been administered to WV residents. This equates to 469,191 total vaccine doses. Gov. Justice says that with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine soon being rolled out across the country, WV is set to receive 15,000 additional doses of the single-dose vaccine as early as late next week.

Coronavirus outbreaks continue to show up across West Virginia. According to Gov. Justice, long-term care facilities are experiencing nine outbreaks among their facilities. Correctional centers are seeing 15 cases in staff members, with 37 inmate cases. Of these cases, 28 of them come from the Southern Regional Jail.

Governor Justice pleaded with West Virginians to remain strong and continue wearing masks in public buildings even with the positive trends in the virus. Gov. Justice urged the safety and necessity of receiving the coronavirus vaccine at the earliest availability. Gov. Justice closed his briefing by telling all recovered West Virginians to donate blood in hopes of saving a life.