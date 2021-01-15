Up Next: WV COVID-19 Briefing – Jan. 15, 2021

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- 59News is continuing to raise money for its Souper Bowl of Caring. We teamed up with the United Ways of Southern West Virginia and the Greenbrier Valley, and King Coal Chevrolet to make sure no one goes hungry during these difficult times.

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging is just one of several organizations receiving donations through this initiative. The elderly are one of the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crystal Foley, a social worker for the commission on aging, said because of their vulnerability, the commission is doing everything it can to keep seniors safe. They are putting together boxes of food to deliver to seniors who cannot always leave the house.