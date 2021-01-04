Up Next: WV COVID-19 Briefing – Jan. 4, 2021

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Governor Justice opened his briefing by reading off the most recent West Virginians to be lost due to COVID-19 since his last briefing. The total number of deaths in WV has reached 1,396.

Gov. Justice went on to read the numbers off of the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. There have are 91,886 total cases across the Mountain State. The daily percent positive is 13.81, with the cumulative percent positive sitting at 5.07 percent.

According to Gov. Justice, as of today, WV has received over 16,000 doses of the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine for those who have received their initial dose.

Governor Justice urged the importance of helping all of our children working through challenges of learning through such a difficult time. Gov. Justice said he understands that in-person learning is more effective than virtual learning. Gov. Justice also went back over the importance of vaccinating school personnel over 50 years of age.

“As of today, we have vaccinated 8,300 West Virginians over 80.” Justice proclaimed.

Gov. Justice announced a new COVID-19 vaccine help line to serve as a reference for West Virginians.

“You cannot get COVID from the vaccine. You will not grow a third hand, or grow antlers,” Justice said when going over the safety of receiving the vaccine. Justice urged residents to listen to the correct experts.

There are 10 outbreaks in school systems across West Virginia. Churches are experiencing 16 outbreaks throughout 12 different counties. Greenbrier, McDowell, Raleigh, Summers, and Wyoming Counties are included in these. There are currently 601 active cases among inmates in WV. Of these cases, 253 cases come from St. Mary’s Correctional Center, with 246 at Central Regional Jail.

Gov. Justice continued to urge the importance of continuing to wear masks and to get tested when feeling the slightest symptom. Governor Justice pleaded for those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood.

Before closing his time, Gov. Justice thanked Major General James Hoyer for his dedicated service to the state of West Virginia. Major General Hoyer is retiring and will be relieved of his duties later this afternoon. Hoyer will remain part of WV’s Coronavirus Taskforce.