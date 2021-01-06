Up Next: WV COVID-19 Briefing – Jan. 6, 2021

WESTON, WV (WVNS) -- Stonewall Resort will kick off its 2021 Winter Wanderlust event series in January with four unique and fun-filled experiences. The events include: Beer and Bones (Jan 15), Bourbon and Rye Whiskey dinner (Jan 16), Brew-Ha-Ha (Jan 29), and Trivia Night (Jan 30).

For Beer and Bones night Stonewall Resort and Greenbrier Valley Brewing team up for a special dine-around event featuring a creative take on traditional chicken wings and Baby Back Ribs coupled with the release of three new craft brews.