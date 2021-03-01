Up Next: WV COVID-19 Briefing – March 1, 2021

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS) -- 3/1/2021 9:44 a.m. UPDATE: Pocahontas County dispatchers declared the Marlinton evacuation order is lifted as of 9:44 a.m. As a result, the shelter at Marlinton Middle School is now closed.

Those still needing assistance are encouraged to contact the county's 911 center at (304) 799-4567.