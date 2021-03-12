Gov. Justice asks West Virginians to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

The Governor began the news briefing on Friday, March 12, 2021 by going over the deaths in West Virginia since his last briefing. This included eight people who passed away from COVID-19 since Thursday and 165 West Virginians who were not previously reported. He then read off the ages of those who died and the counties where they lived.

“I hate like crazy that mistakes were made and loved ones not respected,” said Gov. Justice.

March 12 is the anniversary of the Governor closing schools and stopping the state basketball tournament in 2020. It is also the anniversary of when the National Guard was activated. Gov. Justice went over the numbers and talked about how they are much improved.

No new restrictions were relaxed on March 12, but the Governor did go over the changes made on March 5. West Virginia is showing 13-percent of the population is now vaccinated. That makes the state 12th in the world for getting the population vaccinated.

Several counties are showing people are not pre-registering for the vaccine. Those include McDowell and Wyoming.

Raleigh, Nicholas and Monongalia Counties are the only three in the state which are showing outbreaks at churches. Vaccinations are being given to those who are 50-years-old or older.

Dr. Ayne Amjad went over the process the DHHR is going through following the error on reporting the COVID-19 deaths. Dr. Clay Marsh cautioned West Virginians the pandemic is not over. He encouraged everyone to continue wearing masks and maintaining their discipline in social distancing.

The Governor asked all West Virginians to take action in assisting those who are 65-years and older to register for the vaccination. He stated not everyone is technologically savvy and may need assistance to get their name on the list. If you do not have internet access or a smart device the phone number is 1-833-734-0965.