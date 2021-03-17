Gov. Justice applauds vaccine distribution efforts one year after West Virginia’s first COVID-19 case

People going into buildings in West Virginia, both public and private, will have to wear some type of face covering if they can’t stay a social distance of at least six feet from others. July 6, 2020

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice began his daily COVID-19 press briefing by stating that along with today being St. Patrick’s Day, it has also been one year since West Virginia’s first positive COVID-19 case. According to the Governor, there have been 34 additional deaths since his Monday morning briefing. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in WV is now up to 2,565.

“Please just don’t let these great West Virginians become a number,” Governor Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to go over the statistics on the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The DHHR is reporting 136,334 total cases across WV, with 5,206 of those cases being active. The daily percent positive is down to 2.90, while the cumulative percent positive sits at 5.31. There have been 128,563 West Virginians to recover from the coronavirus.

In a vaccination update, Gov. Justice continues to applaud the administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the Mountain State. There have been 388,000 first round COVID-19 vaccines received by WV, with 396,970 being administered. When it comes to second round doses, West Virginia has received 268,563 second round doses. Of these doses, there are 247,203 West Virginians fully vaccinated with both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Governor Justice continued to cement the safety and importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. The Governor urged West Virginians to get tested when sites are made available in your area.

According to Gov. Justice, there are only two outbreaks in all long-term care facilities across the state. There are currently seven outbreaks in churches across five different counties. Fayette and Raleigh Counties are included in these outbreaks. There are 28 cases among inmates in WV correctional centers, with eight cases among staff members.

In closing, Governor Justice urged the continuance of wearing masks in all public buildings. The Governor pleaded with West Virginians who have recovered from the virus to donate blood in order to possibly save the life of someone fighting the virus.