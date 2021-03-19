Gov. Justice announces investigation into delayed reporting of COVID-19 deaths

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Justice opened his daily press briefing by stating they had ten additional deaths since his Wednesday morning update. The Governor also revealed the delayed reporting of 20 additional deaths by the DHHR. The total number of deaths in West Virginia is now up to 2,600. Governor Justice says he is starting an investigation into the delayed reporting of deaths due to death certificate processing issue.

“I am very, very disappointed and I will get to the bottom of this,” Gov. Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to go over the statistics on the DHHR’s daily COVID-19 dashboard. The active case total in West Virginia continues to rise slightly, reaching 5,349. The daily percent positive dropped down to 3.26, while the cumulative percent positive also lowered, dropping to 5.30. The DHHR is reporting another 298 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19.

In a vaccine distribution update, Gov. Justice says all West Virginia school employees who opted into receiving the vaccine have indeed been vaccinated. Governor Justice says 432,240 first round vaccine doses received by WV. There have been 419,823 of these doses administered across the state. According to Gov. Justice and the DHHR, the Mountain State has received 305,490 secondary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of these doses, 259,367 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Gov. Justice there is only one outbreak currently in long-term care facilities across WV. There are seven church outbreaks throughout five counties. Fayette and Raleigh Counties are included in these. Correctional centers are seeing 31 inmate cases, with only 3 cases among staff members.

In closing, Governor Justice urged the importance of donating blood for those fortunate enough to recover from the coronavirus. Gov. Justice cemented still wearing masks in saying they are our last line of defense in protecting ourselves from the virus. Especially for those who are not yet vaccinated.