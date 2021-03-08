Gov. Justice provides vaccine administration update

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting Vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice began his daily COVID-19 press briefing by reading off the seven West Virginians that have passed away due to COVID-19 related issues since his Friday morning briefing. The total number of deaths related to COVID- 19 is now up to 2,325.

“Please keep these people and all their loved ones in your prayers and thoughts,” Justice said.

Gov. Justice continued to read the Monday statistics from the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

Recoveries across the state are continuing to rise, with 306 more West Virginians recovering from the virus. The total number of statewide recoveries is now up to 125,689. The DHHR is reporting no new deaths across the Mountain State. According to Gov. Justice, over the last seven weeks, the death rate has dropped by 88 percent.

Active cases across West Virginia dropped by 124 cases, putting the total number of active cases at 5,613. This is the fifty-first day in a row for decreased active cases. The cumulative percent positive is down to 5.38, while the daily percent positive sits at 3.41 percent.

Governor Justice urged all West Virginians, especially those over the age of 65 to get tested immediately when feeling the slightest of symptoms. Gov. Justice says that if caught early enough, chances of recovery increase significantly.

In vaccination update, Gov. Justice says the DHHR is reporting 346,100 total first round vaccine doses have been received by WV. Of these initial doses, 339,346 of them have been administered across the state. There have been 237,130 total second round doses received by the Mountain State, with 216,937 West Virginians becoming fully vaccinated with both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Governor Justice continued to put multiple WV counties on notice, saying they need to increase their vaccine pre-registration immediately. McDowell, Pocahontas and Wyoming Counties are included in the counties needing to increase their vaccine registration.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

“Misery loves company,” Justice says when cementing the safety of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Gov. Justice, there are seven outbreaks among all long-term care facilities across West Virginia. There is only one church outbreak, which is occurring in Nicholas County. Correctional centers are seeing a total of 265 inmate cases, with 11 cases in staff members. Of these inmate cases, 215 are from Western Regional Jail and 48 are from Southern Regional Jail.

Governor Justice closed his time by continuing to relay the importance of still wearing masks in all public buildings. Gov. Justice pleaded with the West Virginians fortunate enough to recover from the coronavirus to donate blood in order to possibly save the life of someone who is still fighting the virus.