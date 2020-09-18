Up Next: WV COVID-19 Briefing – Sept. 18, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020: There are now four counties in West Virginia which are in Red on the County Alert System map. Fayette, Putnam and Mingo Counties joined Kanawha County.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) reports 253 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State bringing the total to 13,683 from 502,803 tests. Here is the breakdown of new cases in the southeastern West Virginia counties: