LIVE NOW: WV COVID-19 Briefing – Sept. 4, 2020

The Governor began be stating the next briefing will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. However, all of his staff will be working

The Governor stated he reads off those who passed away between his briefings to show respect for those who died. He will continue do so. He recalled the Sago Mine Disaster and how that event dominated the news. He compared the concern over the deaths due to COVID-19 to that tragedy and that West Virginians should come together to support the families of those who passed away.

Monongalia County is now in the Red on the County Alert System. The R-T factor is now 1.22 in West Virginia which is the worst in the nation.

More than half of the deaths in West Virginia are from the long-term care facilities, according to the Governor. He said we have to do better to protect those people as they are only exposed by visitors and staff members who are the ones who venture into the community.

Going back to some items he had mentioned months ago when the Pandemic began. This included helping your neighbors and protecting the elderly. This included going to the grocery store.