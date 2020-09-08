West Virginians are spreading COVID faster than any other state

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

The briefing began with a look at those who have passed away from COVID-19 since the last briefing on Friday, Sept. 4. He then went through the

The R-T is now 1.28 which is the highest in the nation. There are outbreaks in West Virginia schools. These are in Brooke, Kanawha Counties, Lincoln, Mason and Mingo Counties. This means there are staff members at these schools who have contracted the virus.

Brooke County

Brooke Middle School

Brooke Intermediate North

Kanawha County

Ben Franklin Career & Technical School

Cedar Grove Middle School

Chamberlain Elementary School

Horace Mann Middle School

Shoals Elementary School

Sissonville High School

Lincoln County

Deval PreK through 8

Mason County

Point Pleasant Primary School

Mingo County

Mingo Central High School

There are 46 counties in West Virginia which started in-person school on Tuesday. During the labor day weekend, superintendents in counties with outbreaks worked with local health departments and the state health officer, Dr. Ayne Amjad.

There is free testing in Mercer and Raleigh Counties on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. These will be done at the local health departments.

West Virginia now is at more than 97-percent on responses to the 2020 census.

There are 848 sites up and running for the Kids Connect Initiative. This is expected to bring more than 1,000 locations with broadband internet access across the state. They are to be used for students to access online assignments.