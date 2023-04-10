PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Earth Day is just around the corner, and RifRaf Arts Collective is sharing its plans to celebrate.

The RifRaf Arts Collective is hosting an Earth Day celebration event at the Appalachian South Folklife Center on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Some of the activities will include live music, arts and crafts and environmental workshops.

Lori McKinney, the event organizer, said it will be their 20th annual celebration.

“It’s a beautiful place that always draws together people who really want to make a difference in the world,” said McKinney.

Admission is free of charge and families are encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities.

To learn more about the event, click here.