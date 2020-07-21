UPDATE: Body of baby found in bag at Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke was partially decomposed, police say

ROANOKE, VA (WFXR) — Roanoke County Police say the body of a baby found in a bag Sunday at Tanglewood Mall was partially decomposed, making it difficult to determine the age and sex of the child.

According to Roanoke County Police Department, officers were dispatched to Tanglewood Mall at 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, after receiving a report of a female behaving strangely.

Police say the woman, Mandy Lavonne Lacy, 34, was behaving erratically and assaulted one officer who was left with a minor injury.

Following Lacy’s arrest, police found the body of a baby in a shopping bag she had with her. Lacy is believed to be homeless and has now been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

