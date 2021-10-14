UPDATE: Clarksburg VA’s surgical unit reopens after replacement staff arrives, amid patient safety investigation

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Oct. 13, officials with the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, in Clarksburg, confirmed that its medical surgical unit, known as “3AM,” had been shut down since Oct. 8, following a review of patient safety records.

Local VA officials worked with the VA Capitol Health Care Network (known as VISN 5) and other VISNs across the country to find staffing for the unit, according to VA officials.

The replacement staff has arrived in Clarksburg and have received training “on local policy and procedures regarding 3AM clinical care,” officials said.

As of 10:36 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, the medical center came off of medical care diversion and began accepting admissions to all inpatient units, according to a statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories