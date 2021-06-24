UPDATE: COVID-19 outbreak leaves four dead at assisted living facility

LERONA, WV (WVNS) — A recent outbreak of COVID-19 devastated Rocking Chair Residential Care in Lerona. Fourteen residents live there, and ten tested positive for the virus. Four of those people died. Mercer County Health Director Roger Topping said the cause of the outbreak is still unknown.

“They do not know where it came from, how it got in there. I have not personally gone out there, for obvious reasons, but I’ve been in contact with them just to let them know we are here to help them in case it gets worse,” Topping said.

Multiple agencies in Mercer County are busy gathering protective gear and other necessities for Rocking Chair to continue serving the rest of its residents. Topping said because Rocking Chair is a privately owned facility, he doesn’t know who is vaccinated and who is not.

Topping said because of the small size of the facility, once COVID got in, it spread like wildfire.

“Every one of those residents is there for some health reason. And so their bodies are already compromised, whatever they may have. So if COVID reaches there, and it did, take a couple of them right out,” Topping said.

He said contact tracing is now being done, as well as cleaning and moving patients around to prevent further spread.

59News reached out to Rocking Chair for comment but did not hear back.