UPDATE: Five teens missing from Monroe County

SINKS GROVE, WV (WVNS)– The Monroe County Sheriff Department is turning to the public for help to find five missing teenagers.

Deputies told us 15-year-old Clifton Glikerson-Froelich, 15- year-old Turek Weikle, and 14-year-old Jeremy Ray Nunez were last seen in the Sinks Grove area of the county on March 13, 2021. According to Deputies, 15-year-old J.C Raeann Adkins and 15-year-old Savannah Chapion are also missing.

Glikerson- Froelich is 6’2” tall, 150 lbs, has blue eyes, blonde hair. He was wearing green Carhart hat, possible a pink hoodie, and he has a tattoo right leg with skull with skateboard, also has a big scar on right forearm.

Turek Weikle is six feet tall, blue eyes, medium length dirty blonde hair, and has braces on his teeth. He was last seen wearing a black Shirt, black Shorts, and black and white checkered VANS Shoes.

Jeremy Ray Nunez, is 5’8”, 135 lbs, with brown eyes, and brown hair. He was last seen wearing Black Air Force Nike Shoes, and a dark hoodie.

Deputies believe the teenagers are in a 2008 Buick Enclave CXL with WV# 92W-625.

Adkins is 5’5 feet, weighing 160 lbs. She has brown eyes and medium length brown hair. Chapion, 4’10, has dirty blonde hair. She was wearing yellow and white checkered vans. They were last seen on the morning of March 14, 2021. They were involved in an accident on I-77 in Raleigh County.

If you have any information about their location, please call the Monroe County 911 Center, or the Monroe County Sheriff Department of the Union Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.