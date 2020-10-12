UPDATE: Georgia man charged after crashing into van carrying 80 dogs in Roanoke County

UPDATE 12:24 p.m.: Police say a dog is dead, a Texas woman is injured, and a Georgia man is charged following a Sunday morning crash in Roanoke County involving a van carrying 80 rescued dogs.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 at mile marker 136.2 of I-81 in Roanoke County.

Police say a 2015 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on I-81 in the left lane before it lost control and hit a 2017 Ram Utility Van traveling in the right lane, causing both vehicles to run off the left side of the road and into the median before the van overturned.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey — identified by officials as 32-year-old Pranav Yogesh Desai of Acworth, Georgia — was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured during the crash, but he was charged with reckless driving.

Meanwhile, police say the driver of the van — 31-year-old Leslie Ysuhuaylas of Plano, Texas — was also wearing her seatbelt, but she was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital after being injured during the crash.

Virginia State Police say the van was bringing 50 crates containing 80 rescued dogs from Texas to a “No Kill” shelter in Pennsylvania.

The Fort Lewis Fire Department reportedly recovered and transported all the animals to Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Christiansburg, where they will be taken care of until they can be transported to Pennsylvania.

One dog died and several were injured as a result of the crash, which Virginia State Police says is still under investigation.

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — A rescue van carrying at least 80 dogs crashed and overturned near exit 137 on I-81 near Salem Sunday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, one dog went missing after the cage doors broke when the van overturned during the crash on Sunday, Oct. 11, but with some help from social media, officials found the dog.

Several other animals were reportedly hurt in the crash — as well as two rescue volunteers — but they are all doing well at this time.

One of the rescuers receiving the dogs told WFXR News they came from the Rio Grand Valley area in Texas, which has an overpopulation of street dogs.

“All of the dogs go into foster homes. They will be placed in a foster home where we make sure they are ready for an adoption,” said Andrea Deoudes, Director of Forever Changed Animal Rescue. “Behaviorally, they are well-adjusted, they are friendly, medical needs are taken care, and they get their basic vaccines.”

The animals are heading to six different rescues in northern Virginia, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Latest Stories