UPDATE: Identities released after deadly motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –– UPDATE: 10 a.m. Aug. 25, 2020: West Virginia State Police have released the identities of those involved in a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

According to Cpt Shallon Oglesby, Larry R. Blaine Jr., 35, of Alderson, WV was driving the motorcycle southbound along I-77 at 1:55 a.m. when he crashed in Chelyan. Troopers said the female passenger, Chelsea Atha, 31, of Columbus, OH was killed in the crash.

Blaine walked away from the area of the accident, leaving Atha and the wrecked motorcycle behind. Investigators found his driver’s license at the scene.

After an extensive search by State Troopers and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies, Blaine was located at the Go Mart in Chelyan around 8:30 a.m. He was identified by his description and injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation. There is no word on whether or not charges will be filed in the case.

UPDATE: 5:58 a.m. Aug. 25, 2020: Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies tell 13 News the second person involved in the deadly motorcycle crash has fled the scene.

Law enforcement officers are now trying to track that person.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Both lanes of Interstate 77 in Kanawha County are back open after a deadly motorcycle crash.

Kanawha County Dispatchers tell 13 News, one person is dead and crews are currently searching for another person believed to have been on the motorcycle as well.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday south of the Chelyan exit.

Several agencies are handling the investigation. No name is being released at this time.