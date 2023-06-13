UPDATE: (5:44 AM Tuesday, June 13) – Kentucky State Police confirm that the suspect was taken into custody by a SWAT Team near the Laurel Creek Road area.

Police had converged on this area overnight, according to people in the region.

UPDATE: (10:26 P.M. Monday, June 12) – An officer was not hit by gunfire but was injured by the glass that shattered when a bullet hit the glass of his cruiser window Monday afternoon, according to the Kentucky State Police

A manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.

A press release says that preliminary reports indicated that an officer from Olive Hill was shot while in his cruiser Monday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. but further investigation indicates that the cruiser was shot and the officer was injured when the glass burst during the incident.

At this time troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent to help them in their investigation. No suspect description has been released at this time.

According to the Kentucky State Police, troopers are asking for the public’s help locating a white 2008 Pontiac Torrent pictured below. Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 14 at 606-928-6421.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Bobby King says the vehicle was caught on camera at the time the incident happened. However, the incident itself was not caught on camera, troopers say.

The officer who was shot is in stable condition, King says, but his identity is not being released at this time.

A command post is being set up in the downtown area of Olive Hill, and troopers will be searching through the night for any suspects.

Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time.

There is no word yet on a possible motive in this incident.

UPDATE: (8:20 P.M. Monday, June 12) – The shelter in place for the downtown Olive Hill area has been partially lifted, according to the Carter County Emergency Management. The shelter-in-place does, however, remain in effect for the railroad area of Depot Street and First National Bank. Residents are asked to stay out of those areas and to avoid downtown if possible.

UPDATE: (6:44 P.M. Monday, June 12) – The shelter-in-place for the Olive Hill, Kentucky, area remains in effect while authorities search for a suspect who shot an Olive Hill Police Department officer in the arm with a high-powered rifle this afternoon.

The shelter-in-place affects citizens in downtown Olive Hill, Mill Street, Tom T. Hall Boulevard, and Route 2, KSP says.

UPDATE: (5:08 P.M. Monday, June 12) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has released the following statement after a police officer was shot this afternoon in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

“Following reports out of Olive Hill, I am asking Kentuckians to join Britainy and me in praying for one of their police officers, who was shot this afternoon and is receiving care. We are here for this family and entire law enforcement community during this difficult time.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear/Twitter

UPDATE: (4:46 P.M. Monday, June 12) – Kentucky State Police have issued a shelter-in-place for the public due to the ongoing investigation after a police officer was shot in the arm in a vehicle this afternoon.

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – ORIGINAL STORY – Multiple agencies are investigating after a police officer was shot with a high-powered rifle in the arm while sitting in his vehicle in Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident happened around 3:14 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, on Scott Street in Carter County.

Troopers say the officer was sitting in his vehicle when someone shot at him through the window of his vehicle using a high-power rifle. The shot hit the officer in the arm, according to KSP.

There is no word on the officer’s condition at this time.

Troopers say they are still in the early stages of the investigation and do not have a suspect yet. KSP is asking the general public to be on the lookout for anyone suspicious and to call the Olive Hill Police Department at 606-286-2551 if they have any information.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.