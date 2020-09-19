Update on week 4 of high school football after counties change to red and orange

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Week four of high school football has some changes after counties changed into the “red” and “orange” categories on the County Alert System as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Locally, we have seven games cancelled.

  • Independence @ Westside (Wyoming in Gold)
  • Meadow Bridge @ South Harrison (Fayette in Red)
  • Midland Trail vs. Summers County (Fayette in Red)
  • Mt. View vs. Tug Valley ( Mingo in Red)
  • Oak Hill vs. Ripley (Fayette in Red)
  • River View vs. Van (Boone in Orange)
  • Woodrow Wilson @ Morgantown (Monongalia in Orange)

Games that are still scheduled to be played on Friday, Sept. 25.

  • Bluefield @ Princeton
  • Greenbrier East @ Buckannon-Upshur
  • Greenbrier West @ Webster County
  • James Monroe vs. Montcalm
  • Liberty vs. Clay County
  • Pocahontas County @ Richwood
  • Pikeview @ Shady Spring
  • Summers County @ Ravenswood

Wyoming East is scheduled to travel to Westside on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Stay with 59 News as we continue to update you on the week four schedule.

