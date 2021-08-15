UPDATE: Tamarack kitchen at the Marketplace set to reopen

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The kitchen at Tamarack Marketplace reopened Aug. 16. Administrators at Tamarack found out on Aug. 11 about an employee testing positive with COVID-19.

The kitchen closed the following day for deep cleaning. Jennifer Farley is the Marketing Director at Tamarack.
She said guests are not required to wear masks inside, however, she does encourage people to follow CDC guidelines.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority and that is why the decision was made to temporarily shut down the kitchen. We were able to thoroughly clean the facility and equipment and we contained the incident,” Farley said.

The gallery, conference center, and retail department at Tamarack Marketplace remain unaffected. The kitchen reopened at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16.

