UPDATE: WV COVID-19 cases rises to 52, 1 case confirmed in Raleigh County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 8:54 p.m. March 25, 2020 UPDATE: The number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia reaches 52. The new cases were identified in Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

Here is a list of all the cases in West Virginia so far:

  • Berkeley County: 2
  • Harrison County: 3
  • Hancock County: 1
  • Jackson County: 4
  • Jefferson County: 3
  • Kanawha County: 5
  • Logan County: 1
  • Marion County: 1
  • Marshall County: 2
  • Mercer County: 2
  • Monongalia County: 18
  • Ohio County: 2
  • Preston: 2
  • Putnam: 2
  • Raleigh County: 1
  • Tucker County: 2
  • Wood County: 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News