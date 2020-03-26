UPDATE: WV COVID-19 cases rises to 52, 1 case confirmed in Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 8:54 p.m. March 25, 2020 UPDATE: The number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia reaches 52. The new cases were identified in Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

Here is a list of all the cases in West Virginia so far: