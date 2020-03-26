UPDATE: WV COVID-19 cases rises to 52, 1 case confirmed in Raleigh County

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — 8:54 p.m. March 25, 2020 UPDATE: The number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia reaches 52. The new cases were identified in Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Putnam and Raleigh counties.
Here is a list of all the cases in West Virginia so far:
- Berkeley County: 2
- Harrison County: 3
- Hancock County: 1
- Jackson County: 4
- Jefferson County: 3
- Kanawha County: 5
- Logan County: 1
- Marion County: 1
- Marshall County: 2
- Mercer County: 2
- Monongalia County: 18
- Ohio County: 2
- Preston: 2
- Putnam: 2
- Raleigh County: 1
- Tucker County: 2
- Wood County: 1