Updated school reopening plans for week one

WEST VIRGINIA, (WVNS)– Southern Counties in West Virginia released their updated schools plans, based off of the County Alert System Map.

Mercer County:

Mercer County was moved into the orange phase on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. With the change, Mercer County Schools started planning for virtual schooling. Parents and students may pick up their devices and meet their teachers following the schedule.

They have assigned a specific time slot for each last name to come pick up their devices. If a family has more than one child in different schools, they can contact the principal if needed to advise you may be a little late pick a device.

Here is a list of times and dates where parents can pick up their children’s devices:

Tuesday, Sept. 8th:

Last Name A will head to school from 8:30-9:15 a.m.

Students with the last name B will head to school 9:30-11:00 a.m.

Students with the last name C will head to school 12:00-1:30 p.m.

Students with the last name D will head to school 1:45- 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 9th:

Students with the last name E and F will head to school 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Students with the last name G will head to school 9:45-11 a.m.

Students with the last name H will head to school 12-1:30 p.m.

Students with the last names I, J, and K will head to school 1:45-2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 10th:

Students with the last name L will head to school 8:30-9:15 a.m.

Students with the last name M will head to school 9:30-11 a.m.

Students with the last names N and O will head to school 12-1 p.m.

Students with the last names P and Q will head into school 1:30-2:45 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11th:

Students with the last name R will head to school 8:30- 9:15 a.m.

Students with the last name S will head to school 9:30-11 a.m.

Students with the last names T, U, and V will head to school 12-1 p.m.

Students with the last names W, X,Y, and Z will head to school 1:30-2:45 p.m.

Fayette County:

Fayette County is also in the orange phase. They will begin the school virtual. All students will work from home for their first week. Parents should have received a phone message about when they can pick up the devices for remote and virtual learning. They also released a food distribution schedule for all students, remote and virtual learning, will be Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 starting at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The board also announced that there will be no athletics contests heading into the first week but practices may still continue as directed by the WVDE.

Monroe County:

Monroe County is also in the orange phase. Schools will begin their first week remotely. Textbooks and materials can be picked up at each school on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Thursday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The school board said the child’s teacher will reach out to parents on Tuesday, Sept. 8 with more information on pickups.

Raleigh County:

Students will begin phase two. Phase two is where students will be split into two groups by last name. The two groups will then switch between fact to face instruction for two days, and then online education for three days a week. In phase three, students are still in two groups, but they are in class four days and online just once a week. Phase 4 will remove all online learning.

Wyoming County:

Wyoming County is now in the yellow phase which means they can start the school year in person. They will open for in-person instruction on September 8, 2020. Students will be in person Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used as a virtual learning day, which will allow for the custodial staff to deep clean the schools. An additional day for deep cleaning will be on Saturdays.

McDowell County:

McDowell County will start with a two-week phase in model for grades 1st through 12th. On September 8, 2020 students with the last name A through K will start in person classes, while students with the last name L through Z begin online classes. On Sept. 10, 2020 they will switch. Children in Pre-K and Kindergarten will begin classes on Sept. 21, 2020 with the same layout.

Greenbrier County:

Greenbrier County is in the green phase. They will have a staggered start with a modified school day. Elementary students will be in school all five days and will get out 90 minutes early. Middle and High School students will be split in two groups and will attend class at 50-percent capacity. They will also be released 90 minutes early.

Summers County:

Summers County is also in the green phase. There are three learning options for children this semester. Those include traditional in-person, remote learning, or virtual learning through a third party program. Students will be broken up into two groups based on last name and work opposite days in the week. Wednesdays are designated for deep cleaning at all locations.

Pocahontas County:

Pocahontas County is also in the green county. They will offer two plans for students and their families. The first is a blended option where half of the students will go into to school Mondays and Tuesdays while the other half will participate in online education. The two groups will switch on Thursdays and Fridays, with a deep cleaning day on Wednesday and over the weekend. The second option is a fully virtual education.

LATEST POSTS: