Updated week 8 high school football schedule

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Week eight of High School football here and there are some changes to this weeks football schedule.

Wyoming County is in the Orange Category which means teams can only practice and games are cancelled. Mercer and Monroe Counties are in Yellow, and Summers, Pocahontas, McDowell, Greenbrier, Raleigh, and Fayette Counties are all in Green as of Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Here the list of games for Week Eight:

Oak Hill @ Bluefield

Sherman @ Greenbrier West

Nicholas County @ Independence

James Monroe @ Liberty

Montcalm @ Meadow Bridge

Buffalo @ Midland Trail

Tolsia @ Mt. View

Pocahontas County @ Summers County

Lincoln County @ Pikeview

Ripley @ Shady Spring

George Washington @ Woodrow Wilson

*Sissonville @ Greenbrier East, pending COVID-19 case

*Not originally on the schedule

Cancelled games for Week Eight:

Wyoming East @ Pikeview

Westside @ River View

Both Pikeview and River View are cleared to find a new opponent for Friday.

Stay with 59 News and 59 Sports for updates on this weeks schedule.