Updated week 8 high school football schedule

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Week eight of High School football here and there are some changes to this weeks football schedule.

Wyoming County is in the Orange Category which means teams can only practice and games are cancelled. Mercer and Monroe Counties are in Yellow, and Summers, Pocahontas, McDowell, Greenbrier, Raleigh, and Fayette Counties are all in Green as of Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Here the list of games for Week Eight:

  • Oak Hill @ Bluefield
  • Sherman @ Greenbrier West
  • Nicholas County @ Independence
  • James Monroe @ Liberty
  • Montcalm @ Meadow Bridge
  • Buffalo @ Midland Trail
  • Tolsia @ Mt. View
  • Pocahontas County @ Summers County
  • Lincoln County @ Pikeview
  • Ripley @ Shady Spring
  • George Washington @ Woodrow Wilson
  • *Sissonville @ Greenbrier East, pending COVID-19 case

*Not originally on the schedule

Cancelled games for Week Eight:

  • Wyoming East @ Pikeview
  • Westside @ River View

Both Pikeview and River View are cleared to find a new opponent for Friday.

Stay with 59 News and 59 Sports for updates on this weeks schedule.

