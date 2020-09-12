Updated week three high School football schedule after counties fall into “orange” category

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARELSTON, WV (WVNS)– Week three of high school football has some changes after counties fell into the “orange” category of the County Alert System as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Locally, we have five games that are cancelled.

  • Greenbrier West vs. Buffalo (Putnam County is orange)
  • James Monroe vs. Pikeview (Monroe County is orange)
  • Meadow Bridge @ Easy Hardy (Fayette County is orange)
  • Midland Trail vs. Richwood (Fayette County is orange)
  • Oak Hill @ Lincoln County (Fayette County is orange)

Games that are still scheduled to be played on Friday, Sept. 18.

  • Bluefield @ Woodrow Wilson
  • Greenbrier East vs. Wyoming East
  • Indy @ Shady Spring
  • Liberty vs. Montcalm
  • Mt. View @ Summers County
  • Pocahontas vs. Petersburg
  • Princeton vs. Parkersburg South

Montcalm will also travel to Pikeview on Monday, Sept. 14 as a rescheduled game from last week. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Oklahoma High School Scores

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News

12SportsZone Twitter