Updated week three high School football schedule after counties fall into “orange” category

CHARELSTON, WV (WVNS)– Week three of high school football has some changes after counties fell into the “orange” category of the County Alert System as of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Locally, we have five games that are cancelled.
- Greenbrier West vs. Buffalo (Putnam County is orange)
- James Monroe vs. Pikeview (Monroe County is orange)
- Meadow Bridge @ Easy Hardy (Fayette County is orange)
- Midland Trail vs. Richwood (Fayette County is orange)
- Oak Hill @ Lincoln County (Fayette County is orange)
Games that are still scheduled to be played on Friday, Sept. 18.
- Bluefield @ Woodrow Wilson
- Greenbrier East vs. Wyoming East
- Indy @ Shady Spring
- Liberty vs. Montcalm
- Mt. View @ Summers County
- Pocahontas vs. Petersburg
- Princeton vs. Parkersburg South
Montcalm will also travel to Pikeview on Monday, Sept. 14 as a rescheduled game from last week. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.