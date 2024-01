BECKLEY (WVNS) – A new restaurant will bring a taste of soul food to Main Street in Beckley.

‘Upland Soul Food’ will open on Friday, January 5th, and will be located on 206 Main Street in the heart of uptown Beckley.

Restaurant hours are Monday through Friday, opening at 10:30 in the morning and closing at 6:30 in the evening.

You can pre-order starting on Wednesday, January 3rd.