Uptown Downtown Village Store holds annual Vintage Tree kickoff

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS)– The Uptown Downtown Vintage store in Sophia hosted their annual Vintage Tree kickoff. The event started at 10 a.m. went ran until 4 p.m. on November 7, 2020.

The store was covered in Christmas decorations like snowmen and Christmas trees. Store owner, Lena Belcher, said this is a great way to open up the holiday season.

“In this day and age, there’s really not a place where you can go where its magical when you walk in during the Christmas season. I know when I grew up there were many stores we went in and there was many things lit up and decorated and all of that and we really wanted to create that kind of Christmas magic here in the shop,” Belcher said.



Belcher said she hopes when customers walk into her store, they leave with a better idea of how to decorate for the Christmas holiday.