HINTON, WV (WVNS)- Two brave men were also recognized at the Bluestone Dam groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Jedidiah Lyle and John Drossart were honored for saving two swimmers last July. Lyle said they reacted quickly to help ensure no lives were lost in the Bluestone Lake back in July 2019.

“Mostly grateful we were right there when we did it because had we not, like a general said, we’d be mourning two lost souls that day so it’s a really good feeling,” Lyle said.