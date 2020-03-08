US Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WVNS) – Virginia health officials confirmed that a U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Health on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Gov. Ralph Northam and Cabinet officials have been notified.

“We are working closely with federal, military, and local partners to respond to a COVID-19 case at Ft. Belvoir. The risk to Virginians remains low, but please continue to stay aware and take basic health precautions,” Gov. Northam said in a tweet.

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine also released the following statement on today’s announcement:

“We are carefully monitoring the case of the coronavirus announced in Virginia today and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the Commonwealth is getting the federal support it needs to respond. This week, we voted to pass a bipartisan emergency funding bill that directs needed resources to Virginia and other states – including funding for diagnostic testing, vaccine development, and additional resources for responders who are combating this outbreak. We will be staying in close touch with state officials on the frontlines, and we are prepared to act if it is determined that additional federal resources are needed to respond to the spread of this virus. We encourage all Virginians to check the Virginia Department of Health website for valuable updates and information on COVID-19 and heed the calls of public health professionals to protect against its spread.”

Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working together, according to public health protocols.