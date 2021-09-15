US Marshals searching for alleged child molester in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The US Marshals of the Southern District of WV are searching for an alleged child molester from Florida.

Alain L. Forget, 60, of Florida is wanted for attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the

delivery of a controlled substance to a minor. Forget was last seen in Fayette County. The last car he was seen driving was a 2015 black Chevy Silverado pick-up truck with Florida license plate number HPX138.

The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are providing help as well.

If you have information of Forget’s location or direction of travel, please call Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Barger at 304-382-7246 or email our tip line at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov. All tips are kept strictly confidential.