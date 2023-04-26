FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering two grants for eligible West Virginia families impacted by disasters in 2022.

The funding will be open to homes destroyed by severe flooding or storms located in a rural and presidentially declared disaster area.

In West Virginia, those areas are in Fayette and McDowell County.

“It is a great mission,” said Stacy. “It makes me feel great every day, and it’s great that we can provide these supplemental disaster funds for people that need that help.”

The other grant, the Housing Preservation Grants program, offers organizations up to $50,000 dollars to help low-income residents repair their housing. Organizations that can apply include state and local governmental entities, non-profit organizations and federally recognized tribes.

Both grants can assist in covering the costs of eligible expenses such as new foundations, labor materials, roofs, electrical wiring and more.

The pre-application period for the Housing Preservation Grants program ends on June 5, 2023.

Stacy mentioned the USDA plans to announce additional funding for rural areas in the coming months.

“The USDA is trying to bring all of the resources that they can to help these rural communities,” said Stacy. “When these rural communities thrive and are able to prosper, West Virginia thrives and is able to prosper.”

For more information on both grants and eligibility requirements, click here.