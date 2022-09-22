MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday.

Several positions are immediately available with starting pay at $19.62 per hour. All applicants must be 18 years old and have availability to work holidays and weekends.

“We need people who will come to work and help get the mail out for this community and all across West Virginia,” said Doug Sayers, Postmaster of Reedsville.

The Morgantown Post Office is primarily looking for 20 city mail carriers and 20 rural mail carriers to hire, but all USPS locations are hiring various positions.

The open positions for the USPS are:

City Carrier Assistant

Tractor Trailer Operators

Postal Support Employee (PSE) Sales & Services

PSE Mail Processing Clerks

Mail Handler Assistants (MHAs)

Rural Carrier Associates (RCAs)

Assistant Rural Carriers (ARCs)

Sayer said the postal service is in need of employees nationwide and you don’t have to travel out of state to get a good job with great benefits.

“Jobs are available in your community, you don’t have to travel out of state you can stay in the State of West Virginia and have a career,” said Sayers. “The jobs that we are hiring for can lead to career positions and it’s a lifelong job, it’s not a job through seasonal or work for a year or two and find something else; we want to hire folks for the next 30 years,”

Some of the benefits the USPS offers:

Hourly wages paid bi-weekly

90.5 cents per mile if you use your own vehicle

Paid leave at the rate of 1 hour every 20 hours worked

Holiday pay for 6 holidays per year

Immediate eligibility for USPS Health Benefit Plan

Dental and Vison Insurance

Health Insurance

Flexible spending accounts

Long-term care insurance

To apply for a career in the USPS and serve your community you can find it by clicking here.

For more information, you can also call Doug Sayers at 681-433-9195 or email at: Douglas.C.Sayers@usps.gov