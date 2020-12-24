VA hospital announces changes after patient deaths

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia VA hospital has announced a series of changes to “restore trust” in the facility.

A former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing several patients. The VA recently issued a report focused on patient safety issues and culture. The changes include leadership replacements and a “safety stand down” in which it will not accept new patients, except for COVID-19 and intensive care admittances.

Former nurse Reta Mays pleaded guilty in July to using insulin doses to kill patients at the center.