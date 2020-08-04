VA Inspector General issues report on Clarksburg VA pharmacy

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – A report issued by the Office of the Inspector General for Veterans Affairs detailed deficiencies in training and reporting at the Clarksburg VA.

The report details the Clarksburg VA with inadequate training of pharmacy staff, lack of pharmacist oversight of IV drugs, and non-compliance with controlled substance policies.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, released a statement about the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s report on the Clarksburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center pharmacy.

“Today’s report from the VA Office of Inspector General’s investigation of the Clarksburg VAMC’s pharmacy reveals some isolated deficiencies in training and inventory reporting. While some of these instances may seem minor, the Clarksburg VAMC has a long way to go to rebuild trust in the Veteran community. While I commend the VA OIG for conducting this investigation after many concerned Veterans came forward, we must have a more in-depth examination of the leadership’s decisions and missteps that led to the murders of Veterans by Reta Mays. Until we have full accountability and answers to our most basic questions about those deaths, I will not relent.” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV

There are currently five lawsuits involving the sudden deaths of seven patients at the Clarksburg VA. Reta Mays plead guilty to seven counts of murder in July 2020.

The VA is the government’s second-largest department, responsible for 9 million military veterans. The agency’s former director was fired in 2018 in the wake of a bruising ethics scandal and a mounting rebellion within the agency.