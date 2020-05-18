Vacant land off Exit 1 to be padded for future businesses

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Big things are in store for a large portion of land off Interstate 77.

The City of Bluefield owns the land just off Exit-1. They recently received more than $2 million in federal grants to help them develop pad sites.Director of Community Economic Development Director, Jim Spencer, said this means the land will be flattened, leveled, and prepped so businesses can then buy properties to build on it.

“Right now, there’s about 31,000 cars per day that go by Exit-1, ” Spencer added. “About 80,000 people live within a 30 mile radius of Exit 1, so when you start looking at the fact that there’s a lot of cars coming through and folks traveling north and south…it’s a prime location.”

Spencer said the city hopes to have the land ready for bidding by the end of summer. For those who are interested in building a future business, they are marketing the property now.

Find find more details on the city’s website or reach Spencer at 304-327-2401 ext. 2405.