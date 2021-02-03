WATCH: Vaccinate West Virginia

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

A coronavirus vaccination town hall

Join us Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. for a one-hour live town hall with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his Coronavirus Task Force.

Meet Our Town Hall Experts:

Governor Jim Justice

Maj. Gen. James Hoyer

Leader of a joint interagency task force on vaccination; associate vice president at WVU

Dr. Clay Marsh

West Virginia Coronavirus Czar

Dr. Ayne Amjad

State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health

Bill Crouch

Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary

For our latest information about all things COVID-19, visit our Coronavirus Hub Page.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News