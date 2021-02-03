A coronavirus vaccination town hall

Join us Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. for a one-hour live town hall with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his Coronavirus Task Force.

Meet Our Town Hall Experts:

Governor Jim Justice

Maj. Gen. James Hoyer Leader of a joint interagency task force on vaccination; associate vice president at WVU

Dr. Clay Marsh West Virginia Coronavirus Czar

Dr. Ayne Amjad State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health

Bill Crouch Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary

For our latest information about all things COVID-19, visit our Coronavirus Hub Page.

For information about how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the WVDHHR’s website.