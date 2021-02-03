A coronavirus vaccination town hall
Join us Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. for a one-hour live town hall with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his Coronavirus Task Force.
Meet Our Town Hall Experts:
Governor Jim Justice
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer
Leader of a joint interagency task force on vaccination; associate vice president at WVU
Dr. Clay Marsh
West Virginia Coronavirus Czar
Dr. Ayne Amjad
State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health
Bill Crouch
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary
