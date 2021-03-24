Vaccine clinic volunteers needed in Greenbrier County

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — In the West Virginia Building at the State Fair of West Virginia Fairgrounds, 120 volunteers come together to help get the community vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Greenbrier County Health Department holds vaccine clinics every Thursday at the State Fairgrounds. Volunteer Coordinator for the Health Department, Kayla McCoy, said this would not be possible without the help of volunteers, but more are needed.

“It takes 60 volunteers at a bare minimum to make each half of the vaccine clinic go off,” McCoy said. “The Health Department only has 15 fulltime employees.”

McCoy said she likes to keep a big list of volunteers so she can alternate in case of someone having to cancel last minute. She said more volunteers means more people can move through the clinic.

“The more people that we have assisting, the more capacity that we have to move more people through on clinic day and the sooner we can get back to having the State Fair, and TOOT, and the Chocolate Festival and all those things we love that makes Greenbrier County more special,” McCoy said.

McCoy added while it is preferred, you do not need to be vaccinated in order to be a volunteer as the clinics follow social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 requirements. She said there are jobs you can do outside to stay out of the crowd.

“The Greenbrier County Health Department, Rainelle Medical Center, Area Walgreens and other employers have vaccinated an estimated 40 percent of Greenbrier County,” McCoy said. “If we can vaccinate 70 percent of Greenbrier County, we’ve achieved herd immunity and we’ll be able to go back to life as normal.”

McCoy said 70 percent of Greenbrier County is roughly 26,000 people.

To sign up to become a volunteer, you can fill out this form.