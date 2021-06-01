Vaccine incentives to begin with Father’s Day Giveaway

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — During his Tuesday morning COVID-19 briefing, Governor Jim Justice announced the start of the vaccine incentive program he had mentioned last week.

The program will give people a type of gift to ensure the reception of the COVID-19 vaccine. The giveaways will kick-off on Father’s Day, June 20, and run until August 4, 2021.

The Father’s Day event will start a string of giveaways happening once-a-week through the beginning of August. Here is what will be given away during the Father’s Day Vaccine Giveaway:

2 Four-Year Scholarships to any WV Institution for those aged 12 to 25.

2 Brand New Custom-Built Trucks

5 Lifetime Hunting & Fishing Licenses

5 Brand New Hunting Rifles

5 Brand New Hunting Shotguns

25 Weekend Get-A-Ways to any WV State Park

$1 Million Dollars every week

The grand prizes will be announced on August 4, with first place taking home $1,588,000 and a second place walking away with $588,000.

You must have received at least your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be eligible. Gov. Justice says a website will soon be up to provide more information on the vaccine giveaways.