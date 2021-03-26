Vaccine rules for residents who live in bordering VA counties

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department is still holding weekly vaccine clinics, but can people living in Virginia living just outside the county get vaccinated?

Mercer County Health Department Director Roger Topping answered that question.

“The rule is, if you live in Virginia and work in West Virginia, then you can get your vaccine. But if you live in Virginia and work in Virginia, you’ll have to go into Virginia and get your shots there,” said Topping.

Topping said more than 2,000 shots will be given out in Mercer County this week, and most of those are second doses.