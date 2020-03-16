Valley College students pick up supplies before starting online classes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Students attending Valley College went to the Beckley campus one last time on Monday, March 16, 2020 before they begin working from home.

Instructors were there to hand out packets, books, and medical supplies for their three week classes. From this point on, students will complete assignments from home to send back via email.

Vice President Beth Gardner said some instructors are even holding daily group phone calls or video streams so students can speak with them.

“I just feel like all we can do is be ready,” Gardner said. “I want to keep my students safe, my staff safe, and do everything we can.”

As most of their programs are medically related, they will have to hold off on any labs. Staff can continue to work at the campus while students are home.