VDH: First coronavirus related death in Virginia

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Health and the Peninsula Health District have reported the death of a hospitalized patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 — marking the first death related to the virus in Virginia.

The patient was a male in his 70s and had acquired the disease through an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure caused by COVID-19.

“On behalf of the entire Commonwealth, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “The health of our residents and the community is our top priority, and we will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers, and protect the people in our Commonwealth.” A STATEMENT FROM STATE HEALTH COMMISSIONER M. NORMAN OLIVER, M.D., M.A.

The case was recorded by VDH when it was first identified.

VDH confirms that The Peninsula Health District has activated its incident management team and is deploying all necessary resources in order to contain this outbreak. Public Health officials are in communication with all identified contacts of COVID-19 cases.

GOVERNOR RALPH NORTHAM ALSO RELEASED A STATEMENT ON DEATH IN VIRGINIA FROM COVID-19: